An Indian woman's video about her university canteen in China is doing the rounds on the internet. Komal Nigam, a medical student, took to social media to give her viewers a virtual tour of the food options available at the Chinese government university she is enrolled in. Acknowledging that there are several stereotypes about Chinese food, she attempts to debunk some of them through her reel. The institution's cafeteria is spread across three floors. She claims that it serves "5-star" food.





The menus available on each of the three floors are different. Komal explains that the first floor serves mainly typical Chinese fare. The second-floor section has "mixed" offerings, including desserts, fruits, noodles and a halal section. She noted that this canteen is usually the most crowded. Moreover, Komal pointed out a few interesting amenities available at the cafeteria: diet charts and weighing machines for people to keep track of their fitness alongside their meal choices.





The vlogger's personal favourite is the third-floor canteen, which is frequented by most international students. She shares glimpses of different counters catering to specific cuisines, like Thai, American, Chinese and "Western" cuisines. There's also a Zenith Wok counter, which specialises in seafood. The range of dishes seems quite impressive, as Komal reveals that even octopus is available at this cafeteria. Additionally, the Chinese counter also provides diners with a hot-pot set-up.





That's not all. More food options are available at a separate restaurant located nearby in the same university building. Komal says that it is for "rich students," implying that it has a more expensive menu. She gives us an idea of the cafeteria's pricing, explaining that she paid the equivalent of around Rs 250 in total for a Thai spicy omelette with rice and a "Healthy Plate" with boiled veggies and black rice. Free tea and soups are also available for students to relish.





Komal states that the food is clean, tasty and fairly affordable. After finishing their meals, the diners are expected to hand over their used plates and cutlery at a specific spot for cleaning. "You know how important civic sense is here," Komal concludes. Take a look at the video below:







The video has grabbed many eyeballs on both Instagram and YouTube so far.





Videos showing unique aspects of food enjoyed by students at different institutions often take social media by storm. Before this, a video from IIT Kanpur went viral after it showed that breakfast at its hostel mess felt more like an "aptitude test". Students had to choose exactly one among fixed options: either two boiled eggs, or four bananas, or a glass of milk. Mixing all items wasn't allowed. Students in the clip were seen debating and trying to "solve" this food-selection logic. Some found it amusingly reminiscent of a multiple-choice (MCQ) exam. Read the full viral story here.



