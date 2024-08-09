Admit it, Chinese food enjoys a separate fanbase in India. Be it a classic combo of chilli chicken-fried rice or a plate of spicy noodles with gravy, almost every Chinese meal becomes a lip-smacking affair. The exquisite flavours can surely tantalise your tastebuds. If you don't believe us, watch this video by an Indian student living in Wuhan who shared his experience of consuming street food from a local stall. “Life in Wuhan. Indian student in China,” read the caption. The video begins with the man asking the vendor to prepare Chao Fan aka fried rice. Citing his preference, the student instructed the cook to add only eggs but not chicken.

The cook started his culinary venture by pouring oil into a wok. Next, he added eggs to the cookware. Don't miss the myriad of ingredients including fresh vegetables, seasonings, and condiments. The student also offered viewers a glimpse of the nearby lanes, lined with multiple food shops and buildings at a distance. While the egg was being cooked, the vendor added some basil leaves and stirred it.

Once the fried rice was served in a bowl, the Indian student relished the meal with chopsticks, calling it both “delicious” and “spicy”. He revealed that the Chinese natives sitting at the stall appreciated him for his perfect dining etiquette of holding the chopsticks properly. The clip ended with the man speaking something in Chinese.

The video sparked multiple reactions.

Expressing their love for China, a person commented, “China is one of my top favourite countries. People there are so generous. If I have the option to settle down permanently, I will be in China.”

“Whenever I see a Chinese person, that feeling of brotherhood kicks in,” agreed another.

“You can speak Chinese!! I am impressed,” lauded an individual.

“Lovely blog! Keep it coming,” encouraged a user.

A foodie wanted to know, “How different does the food taste compared to Indian Chinese food.”

“Muje lee chalo na (Take me there)” read a comment.