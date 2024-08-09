India is known for its wide variety of mouthwatering street food. The rich flavours and spices only amp up the overall experience. Now, our desi street snacks have a new fan in Karen Selvik, a Norwegian food vlogger. Karen's love for India is not limited to its food. She seems to adore Indian culture which is very evident in her Instagram profile, where you can see photos of her travelling and enjoying the country. She even uploaded a video to her page wherein she demonstrated how to cook aloo paratha to her fans. Some time back, she posted a video on Instagram narrating her experience of enjoying Indian street food.

In the clip, Karen can be seen dressed in a kurta as she explores a city. She starts her food tour with a plate of Golgappas, which she rates 10/10. Next, she enjoys a plate of Dahi bhalle and gives it a 10/10 as well.

The video has received 417K views so far. Several people have shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "Finally someone filmed a food stall with hygiene in India."

Another added, "Made me hungry too."

Someone wished her well in her food endeavours, "Enjoy delicious Indian food."

A user shared some suggestions of his own, "Next time try chole bhature. Very tasty."

Some people urged Karen to try the food of different Indian cities, "Some street foods are common across India everyone loves it but different states have different street food as well, Hope you would try all."

People also shared their own experience eating at the food stall featured in the video, 'That place where you ate Dhai bhalle was a good one and only 150 INR per plate "

Several others reacted with red hearts, thumbs up and clap emojis.

