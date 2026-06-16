Winners chosen by an eminent jury chaired by Vir Sanghvi





The NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated some of the finest names in India's food and hospitality industry, honouring chefs, restaurants, restaurateurs, institutions and professionals who are shaping the way India eats, discovers and experiences food. The awards brought together the many worlds that define India's food story today - iconic restaurants, celebrated chefs, ambitious new openings, regional excellence, contemporary dining spaces, landmark institutions and professionals whose work continues to raise the bar for the industry.





This year's winners reflected the creativity, enterprise, imagination and depth that have made India one of the most exciting food destinations in the world. They also captured the growing confidence of Indian food - rooted in tradition, but increasingly contemporary, experimental and global in its ambition.

What gives the NDTV Food Awards their distinctive credibility is the integrity of the process. Every award was decided on merit alone, with the jury process kept independent of commercial considerations, partnerships or external influence.

For NDTV, this principle is fundamental. In a landscape where recognition must earn its credibility, the NDTV Food Awards have been built on merit, discernment and trust. Commercial partnerships and event associations have remained entirely separate from the jury process and award decisions.

Over the years, the NDTV Food Awards have become an important platform for recognising the people and places that are shaping India's food culture with originality, consistency and craft. The awards celebrate excellence across the industry while keeping the focus firmly on contribution, credibility and the quality of work. NDTV has also been privileged to chronicle India's changing relationship with food through iconic shows and formats such as Zaika India Ka, anchored by Vinod Dua, Highway On My Plate, Café Maria, Gourmet Central and many others. The NDTV Food Awards are an extension of that journey.





The NDTV Food Awards 2026 were adjudicated by an eminent jury chaired by Vir Sanghvi. The jury included Sourish Bhattacharyya, Asma Khan, Anindya Sundar Basu, Dr. Shabnam Banu, Ananya Banerjee, Marryam H Reshii, Kurush Dalal and Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi.





Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: ‘India's food landscape is going through a remarkable moment of creativity, confidence and reinvention. The NDTV Food Awards celebrate the people and places that are adding depth, imagination and distinction to this journey. This year's winners represent the very best of craft, originality and enterprise across the industry. For us, credibility is non-negotiable. These awards cannot be bought. They stand for merit, integrity and trust. At NDTV, we are proud to recognise the chefs, restaurants and institutions that continue to make India's food story richer and more exciting.





' Vir Sanghvi, Jury Chair, NDTV Food Awards, added: ‘The winners of the NDTV Food Awards 2026 capture the remarkable diversity and ambition of India's food culture. They reflect excellence, originality, consistency and a deep respect for craft. Together, they represent the richness of India's culinary landscape and the exciting direction in which it is moving.





' The winners of the NDTV Food Awards 2026 represented the full breadth of India's food and hospitality landscape.





Baoshuan at The Oberoi, New Delhi was named Best Chinese Restaurant of the Year, while Izumi, Goa, won Best Japanese Restaurant of the Year. Seefah, Mumbai, was recognised as Best Asian Restaurant of the Year.





In the Indian restaurant categories, Chor Bizarre, Delhi, was named Best Indian Restaurant of the Year for North Indian cuisine, while Karavalli, Bengaluru, won Best Indian Restaurant of the Year for South Indian cuisine. Ethnic Table, Dimapur, was recognised as Best Indian Restaurant of the Year for the Regional cuisine, and Sienna, Kolkata, was named Best Indian Restaurant of the Year in the Modern category.





Avartana at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, was named Most Innovative Indian Restaurant of the Year.





Americano, Mumbai, was named Best Italian Restaurant of the Year, while The Table, Mumbai, won Best European Restaurant of the Year. Nisaba by Chef Manish Mehrotra was recognised as Best Opening of the Year. Paris My Love, Delhi, won Best Bakery & Patisserie of the Year, and The Qube at The Leela Palace, New Delhi was named Best All-Day Dining Restaurant of the Year.





The awards also honoured India's much-loved food institutions. Aminia, Kolkata, was named Historic Restaurant of India, while Bukhara at ITC Maurya, Delhi, received the honour of Legendary Restaurant of India.





Among individual and professional honours, Mirelle Pingfu of Masque was named F&B Professional of the Year. Papa's, Mumbai, won Best Restaurant of the Year. Chef Himanshu Saini was recognised as Chef of the Year – International, Doma Wang was named Best Restaurateur of the Year, and Chef Manu Chandra was honoured as Chef of the Year.





The Outstanding Contribution to Indian Food honours went to Chef Kunal Kapur, recognising his influence on the way Indian food is celebrated, interpreted and taken to the world.





As India's food culture continues to evolve with new ideas, deeper regional pride and a growing appetite for originality, the NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated the people and places giving this movement its strongest expression.



The Complete List of Winners:



Best Chinese Restaurant of the Year: Baoshuan, The Oberoi, New Delhi Best European Restaurant of the Year: The Table, Mumbai Best Asian Restaurant of the Year: Seefah, Mumbai Best Italian Restaurant of the Year: Americano, Mumbai Best Japanese Restaurant of the Year: Izumi, Goa Best Indian Restaurant of the Year (North Indian): Chor Bizarre, Delhi Best Indian Restaurant of the Year (South Indian): Karavalli, Bengaluru Best Indian Restaurant of the Year (Regional): Ethnic Table, Dimapur Best Indian Restaurant of the Year (Modern): Sienna, Kolkata Best Opening of the Year: Nisaba by Chef Manish Mehrotra Best Bakery & Patisserie of the Year: Paris My Love, Delhi Best All-Day Dining of the Year: The Qube, The Leela Palace, New Delhi Most Innovative Indian Restaurant of the Year: Avartana, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai Historic Restaurant of India: Aminia, Kolkata 15. Legendary Restaurant of India: Bukhara, ITC Maurya, Delhi F&B Professional of the Year: Mirelle Pingfu, Masque Best Restaurant of the Year: Papa's, Mumbai Chef of the Year (International): Chef Himanshu Saini Best Restaurateur of the Year: Doma Wang Outstanding Contribution to Indian Food: Chef Kunal Kapur Chef of the Year: Chef Manu Chandra