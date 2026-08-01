Kolkata's love for biryani is more than just a culinary preference; it is an emotion deeply woven into the city's food culture. From bustling roadside eateries to iconic restaurants serving the beloved potato-laden delicacy, the dish continues to unite generations of food lovers.





Celebrating this passion in the most delicious way possible, an eating competition recently put participants' appetites to the ultimate test. Rising above the competition, a man from the City of Joy devoured five plates of mutton biryani in only 45 minutes to claim the coveted 'The Biryani Man 2026' crown, leaving fellow contestants and spectators stunned by his feat.











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According to a report by The Telegraph , the finale of the competition was organised by the city's famous Shiraz Golden Restaurant as a part of its 85th anniversary celebrations. Following a nationwide registration drive held from July 1 to July 21 across Shiraz outlets and digital platforms, the chosen 25 finalists competed for the coveted title. While the finalists were selected through a lucky draw, to qualify for scoring, they had to finish at least two full plates of biryanis.





Among the finalists, a man named Pramit Kumar Das emerged as the winner after finishing five full plates of mutton biryani in 45 minutes. As a winning gift, he received a lifetime free biryani card, entitling him to one complimentary plate of Shiraz's signature mutton biryani every week for life at any of the restaurant's outlets. The remaining 24 finalists received three-year Shiraz loyalty cards offering dining discounts across all outlets of the restaurant.





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Speed eating is something many foodies are proud to show off. In another instance, a man from the UK named Nathan Davies claimed the title for the most fish fingers eaten in one minute. The video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram showed the man devouring a bowl full of crispy fish fingers, eating multiple in one go.

At the end, he ended up eating a total of 15 fish fingers in 60 seconds, setting the record for the highest number of fish fingers eaten in under a minute.