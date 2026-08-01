India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra added another medal to his illustrious career after clinching a silver at the Commonwealth Games 2026, registering his season's best throw. While fans continue to celebrate his performance on the field, many are equally curious about the lifestyle that helps him stay at the top of his game. So, what does Neeraj Chopra eat in a day?





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Simple, Home-Style Food Over Fancy Diets

Despite competing at the highest level, Chopra has often spoken about preferring simple, home-cooked meals. Instead of experimenting with trendy diets, he focuses on eating balanced food that gives him enough energy for training and recovery. According to Olympics.com, his day typically begins with fruits, yoghurt, oats, egg whites, bread, juice or coconut water, and dry fruits. He has also said that bread and omelette are among his favourite breakfast foods. The combination provides carbohydrates for energy along with protein and essential nutrients to start the day.

Protein Plays A Big Role In His Meals

For lunch, Chopra generally keeps things light but protein-rich. His meals often include grilled chicken, salmon, rice, dal, curd and fresh salads. The focus is on eating nutritious food that supports training and recovery rather than heavily processed meals.





Dinner is usually centred around soup, boiled vegetables, salads, fruits and other protein-rich foods. Chopra has said that he prefers to avoid carbohydrates at night and focuses on foods that support recovery after training sessions.





In an earlier conversation with NDTV, Chopra explained why non-vegetarian food is an important part of his routine.





"I need to eat non-veg because I have to maintain my body. I have to maintain muscle. It is important for my sport," he said.

He has also shared that maintaining the right body composition is important for javelin throw. Rather than following restrictive diets, his focus remains on eating nutritious food while training consistently.

What Happens When He Wants To Indulge?

Like most athletes, Chopra also has his favourite comfort foods. According to Olympics.com, he enjoys homemade churma and occasionally indulges in sweets such as kheer. However, these remain occasional treats rather than everyday indulgences.





Another favourite is golgappa, which Chopra has previously spoken about fondly. Despite enjoying such treats from time to time, he largely sticks to a disciplined diet during training and competitions.





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Chopra's daily meals are not built around expensive superfoods or complicated meal plans. Instead, they revolve around familiar home-style food, adequate protein, fresh fruits and vegetables, and disciplined eating habits.





His approach is a reminder that for elite athletes, consistency often matters more than chasing the latest diet trend. By keeping his meals simple and focusing on what works for his body, Chopra has built a routine that supports both recovery and performance at the highest level.