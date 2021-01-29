India's First Igloo Cafe Opens In Kashmir And Twitter Is Loving It

Igloo Cafe in Kashmir is generating interest online.

Tourism was one of the hardest hit industries amid the pandemic, as people stayed at home to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Restaurants and hotels are slowly opening up and welcoming guests, with local destinations gaining popularity among travellers. Hoteliers are trying to curate new and innovative experiences to attract tourists and make a memorable holiday. Kolahoi Ski resort in Gulmarg, Kashmir has become an internet sensation for opening a new Igloo Cafe in the premises. The Igloo cafe features tables made of ice and snow, with hot food served for visitors and customers. Take a look at some of the pictures of the cafe:





The Igloo cafe is around 15 feet high and 26 feet round. The new restaurant is reportedly inspired from the Arctic shelters with a few local touches. With an arched doorway and patterns on the wall, the unique cafe has space for four tables and approximately 16 guests. The interesting concept has become a hit with visitors, whose pictures are generating buzz and creating curiosity among viewers. Several users responded with queries, asking how the temperature is like at the cafe and what all is served as part of the menu.





Here are some of the responses from Twitter users:





The excitement around the Igloo cafe is permeating to travel enthusiasts who are planning to visit the cafe in the near future. Sipping a hot cup of tea sitting in a freezing cold Igloo amid the snow-capped peaks indeed seems like an experience to cherish, doesn't it?





Would you like to visit this unique cafe? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!







