Influencer Freddy Birdy is known for his sharp wit and candid rants. Among his engaging content, his food posts always steal the spotlight. In his latest Instagram post, Freddy tantalised fans with a glimpse of his mouth-watering breakfast, drawing a playful comparison to Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna. The snap featured a spread of boiled and chopped mushrooms, alongside scrambled eggs and a glass of coconut water, all arranged on what appeared to be a bedside table. To top it off, a bottle of Tabasco Red Pepper Sauce sat nearby, ready to spice things up.

In the caption, Freddy referenced Rahul Khanna and wrote, “The sad reality of life is accepting that even if your breakfast looks like Mr Khanna's, you will never look like Mr Khanna.”

He also added a classy vibe with Piero Piccioni's Gioventu' di notte playing in the background.

Rahul Khanna couldn't resist reposting Freddy Birdy's post on his Instagram Stories. Above the picture, he playfully wrote, “Oh Frederick,” accompanied by a facepalming emoji. He also added in the caption, “PS-Yum!” proving that, just like the rest of us, the actor was impressed by Freddy's breakfast platter.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Freddy Birdy shared what he ate at an airport during a layover from Phuket to Delhi via Bangkok. He met with a group of Gujarati tourists who carried homemade delights stored in numerous steel tiffin boxes. The influencer then shared that the feast included theplas (round and freshly made, delicately oiled papad rotis), dhoklas with rye seeds, and sweet mango and spicy garlic pickles to complement the food items. Read on to know more.

Before that, in another Instagram post, Freddy Birdy paid homage to the power and warmth of home and food. He wrote, “The most warm and welcoming word in the world might be ‘home.' You might think of home as a city, a neighbourhood, a coffee shop or a person. Home is the smell of an evening meal cooking, leftovers in the fridge, books leaning on each other comfortably, like old friends.” Read on to know more.

What do you think about Freddy Birdy's breakfast platter? Tell us in the comments section.