Mira Kapoor is known to enjoy trying different types of dishes. She often shares glimpses of her foodie adventures on Instagram. From simple treats at home to exquisite delicacies during her travels abroad, Mira loves to indulge in a flavourful range of dishes. One of her most recent updates is from New York, where she recently went with Shahid Kapoor. She posted a picture from a restaurant there and simply captioned it, "Vegan Trail". In the photo, two plates of yummy-looking sushi are visible. One of them has strands of a crispy topping which makes it seem more irresistible. On the other plate, alongside the sushi pieces, ginger slices, wasabi and a sauce are visible.





Mira Kapoor shared another foodie update after this. After savouring her vegan meal, she chose to go Italian for dessert. And what better than some creamy gelato? In the photo, she is seen smiling and holding a cup loaded with a generous swirl. Based on the colour, we're guessing she chose the classic pistachio flavour. Take a look below:







As mentioned earlier, Mira Kapoor doesn't shy away from the occasional indulgence. A few weeks ago, she posted a photo of her cheat meal combo during a road trip. It consisted of Lays Masala Magic potato chips and a can of Coca-Cola. Read the full story here.





