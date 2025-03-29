Rakul Preet Singh is an avid foodie and her social media handle serves ample proof. A fitness enthusiast, the actress makes sure to indulge in healthy eating, even while being on the set, shooting. But, she does not compromise on the taste. Recently, Rakul offered fans a sneak peek into her scrumptious yet nutritious lunch platter on her Instagram Stories. In the image, she was seen relishing a yummy-looking grilled fish. Rakul paired it with roasted vegetables, including carrots, broccoli, beans and what appeared to be mashed potatoes. Her meal came with the goodness of proteins and Omega-3 fatty acids. Rakul's side note read, “And lunch,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.





Watch Rakul Preet's Story below:

Rakul Preet Singh's culinary expeditions are our favourite. Previously, she took part in the viral "Prashant" croissant trend and posted a hilarious video on Instagram. In the clip, she was seen enjoying mini croissants inside a restaurant. Additionally, a box containing more of the sweet, baked treats smeared with chocolate syrup was kept in front of her on the table. Finally, when Rakul picked out a plain croissant and took a scrumptious bite, her expression revealed how much she loved it. Her caption said, “Sunday done right with Prashant (croissant).” Read on to know more.

Ahead of that, Rakul Preet Singh displayed her extraordinary cooking skills. She prepared a loving meal for her husband, actor Jackky Bhagnani. Appreciating his wife's efforts, Jackky dropped a video of his breakfast on his Instagram Stories. The snap featured a half-eaten besan cheela. Jackky said, “All thanks to my wife... I get the best food." The joy of relishing his wife's home-cooked meal was clearly visible in Jackky's voice. In the caption, Jackky expressed his gratitude for the delicious food and wrote, "Thank you, my love Rakul Preet Singh," punctuated with a red heart emoji. Click here to know more.





We are absolutely drooling over Rakul Preet Singh's food diaries. What about you?