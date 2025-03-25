Rakul Preet Singh is an avid foodie and we just love her culinary adventures. Alongside, she stays updated with the latest food trends as well. How do we know? Well, Rakul's recent Instagram entry is clear proof. Recently, she dropped a video on Instagram where she was seen enjoying mini croissants at a restaurant. A box containing the fluffy and buttery French pastry was kept on the table. Rakul picked out a plain croissant and took a scrumptious bite. Her smile and cute expressions revealed how much she loved it. Rakul paired the savoury item with a hot beverage.





The highlight of the video was Rakul Preet Singh's caption. It read, “Sunday done right with Prashant (croissant).” For those unaware, Rakul's side note was a nod to the viral “Prashant” croissant meme that has sent the internet into overdrive.





Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani Enjoys Delicious Besan Cheela For Breakfast, Courtesy Rakul Preet

The meme gained widespread acclaim after a content creator dropped a video on Instagram where he had to identify the names of some popular food items. One among them was croissants. When the image of the French pastry popped up on the screen, he promptly said “patties”, which was wrong. When the AI-generated voice in the background revealed that the baked treat was called a croissant, the boy misheard it as “Prashant”. The rest is history. In fact, he got most of the food names wrong, leaving social media users in splits.





Also Read: Internet Reacts To Tupperware Bankruptcy News - See Top Memes, Posts





Take a look at the video below:

Not just Rakul Preet Singh but other celebrities also joined the “Prashant” meme bandwagon. Singer Shreya Ghoshal took the challenge of identifying the snack items similar to the content creator's video. She lip-synced to the voiceover, her goofy expressions stealing the spotlight. Oh, Shreya even held a plate of croissants in her hand. “Prashant? I totally relate to this!! Thoda zyada ho gaya I know! (It's a little over-the-top)” read her side note.

Diana Penty hopped onto the trend as well. She shared a video on Instagram, relishing soft and fluffy croissants. The actress added the “Prashant” meme voiceover in the background. Her caption said, “And all this while I thought it was Khwaason,” underlining the difficulty in pronouncing croissants.





Also Read: Inside Diana Penty's Food Diaries In Rajasthan

What are your thoughts on this viral food trend?