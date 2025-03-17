Rakul Preet Singh never misses a beat when it comes to healthy eating. Time and again, she has shared her nutritious food posts on Instagram. But it seems that the actress not only enjoys good food - she also cooks it for her loved ones. Need proof? Head straight to her husband Jackky Bhagnani's Instagram. On Sunday, the producer-actor posted a video featuring a delicious breakfast on his Instagram Stories. His plate had besan ka cheela served with chana and nariyal ki chutney. As Jackky recorded the video, he praised the meal, calling it "amazing." Expressing gratitude, he said, "All thanks to my wife... I get the best food." In the caption, Jackky wrote, "Thank you, my love Rakul Preet Singh," along with a red heart emoji. Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh's foodie shenanigans always keep us hooked. What do you think she'll cook next?