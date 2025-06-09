Sonam Kapoor turned a day older today, June 9. The actress celebrated her 40th birthday by throwing an extravagant party at her home in Mumbai. The star-studded bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Birthdays are never complete without a flavourful cake, and Sonam followed the ritual thoroughly. In one video posted by Bhumi Pednekar on her Instagram Stories, we see the birthday girl cutting not one but two delicious cakes as the guests clapped and sang the “Happy Birthday” song for her.





The first cake was a lip-smacking blueberry cake. The creamy butterscotch layers were topped with multiple blueberries that had us drooling. The words “Happy Birthday Sonam” were written on a white chocolate cube. After blowing the candles and cutting the cake, Sonam turned her attention to the second sugary wonder. It was a chocolate lover's dream, created with loads and loads of dark and rich chocolate. The appetising number was garnished with edible pearls and additional chocolate slices. For a vibrant touch, the cake was served with macarons.

Kept on a table just beside the two tasty cakes was a bowl of juicy cherries. Additionally, a medley of cocktails was listed on a chalkboard. There was Negroni – a bold and bittersweet Italian cocktail, Old Fashioned - a whiskey cocktail, Whisky Sour cocktail, cucumber basil smash – a warm-weather beverage made with either gin or vodka alongside fresh cucumber slices, basil leaves and lemon juice. That is not all. The cocktail menu also featured two types of martini – classic and dirty. Classic Martinis typically come with a simple gin or vodka base and dry vermouth. On the other hand, Dirty Martini offers a splash of olive brine twist to the signature cocktail, giving the drink a savoury and briny spin.





Here's a snap of Sonam Kapoor striking a happy pose with a glass of martini in her hands.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday feast was truly one-of-a-kind. Agreed?



