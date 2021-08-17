India is a land of diversity. This is why we get to celebrate variety of festivals year-round. The Parsi community in the country celebrated their New Year on August 16, 2021 (Monday). Popularly referred to as Navroz (or Nowruz), the day marks the first day of the year, according to the Shahenshahi calendar (a calendar that does not include leap year). And needless to say, such a grand festival calls for lavish feast. Keeping all our health regimes and diet plans aside, we indulge in yummy delicacies to mark such significant occasions. It was no different for 'Student of the Year 2' actor Tara Sutaria.





Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram to share glimpses of how she marked the first day of Parsi New Year at home. Throughout the day she kept giving sneak peeks through her Insta-stories. From her OOTD to her home décor- she shared it all with her 6.2million followers on the photo-sharing app. But what grabbed our attention is the lunch spread she enjoyed with the family to mark Navroz 2021.





She shared a snap from her dining table and elaborate meal spread left us slurping. In the picture, we could see the meal was served on banana leaves and it included biryani, paratha, some sabzi and mutton/chicken curry. We also saw some fryums and onion by the side. "Navroze lunch at home," she wrote alongside. Take a look:

Each of the dishes Tara Sutaria devoured looked delicious, leaving us craving for some. If you too are slurping like us, then here we have a list of delicious Parsi recipes that you must try making at home. Click here for the 11 best Parsi recipes.





Let us know which of these 11 dishes you plan to try first!