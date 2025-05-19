Adam Mosseri, the head of the popular social media platform, Instagram, travelled to India recently. His visit made headlines for various reasons, as he interacted with celebrities, content creators, chefs and various media personalities. Recently, a foodie snippet from his India trip went viral on social media. In the clip, Adam Mosseri can be seen trying a few sweet and spicy Indian treats. The tasting took place during his appearance on the podcast 'Moment of Silence' hosted by Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani.





As he played a fun game with the duo, they introduced him to some of the famous snacks and sweets they had laid out in front of him. When the rules of the game obliged him to eat a spicy snack, he asked them which one was the spiciest. They presented him with a bowl of Lay's Magic Masala chips, which they called "iconic." He tasted the potato chip and declared that it was "tasty." His tentative tone made the hosts jokingly ask him, "Did you doubt it?" He replied, "No, I thought it was going to be crazy spicy." After that, he unabashedly ate some more chips.

In the next round, he tasted the famous cashew-based Indian sweet, kaju katli. "It's very tasty," he said as he inspected the delicacy and savoured its flavour. The hosts explained that it is especially eaten during festivals, and that it is often topped with silver leaf (varq). Adam Mosseri noted that it reminded him of Middle Eastern halwa. He restated his appreciation for kaju katli: "It's delicious." Next, he was given a bowl of mini gulab jamuns. The hosts struggled to explain what they are (without using Indian words) and settled on describing them as "deep-fried flour balls in sugar syrup." Adam tasted one and said, "It's almost like a doughnut. But like, completely soaked in sugar."

The hosts then gave him what looked to be motichoor laddoo. As he took a piece in his hand, he noted that it was "very dense." Naina explained that it was because it is made with ghee. She also told him that kids often steal this festive sweet because they like them so much. After tasting the laddoo, he said that he understood why kids would be inclined to do so. Watch his reactions to all the food items here or take a sneak peek below:











During his India visit, Adam Mosseri dined with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at an award-winning restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. He posted a photo in which he posed with both of them and captioned it, "I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay." The post quickly went viral on Instagram.