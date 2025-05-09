While travelling to new places, enjoying local food at a humble eating joint is usually one of the most recommended experiences. Traditional food served without fuss in a spot frequented by people from the region allows you to understand the finer points of a foreign culture. On social media, we often see people from other countries visiting India and trying many types of local delicacies for the first time. Their reactions frequently go viral and win hearts when they appreciate just how complex and diverse Indian food is.





Recently, a motorcycle couple from abroad (Lavi and Ollie) had the chance to experience something similar. They shared a video of themselves tasting a few authentic Maharashtrian dishes at a small food establishment they came across on their travels. Their reel has grabbed the attention of many foodies on Instagram. The clip features a local man telling them some of the foods available at the eating joint. He briefly explains onion bhajiyas, usal and misal to them. Ollie asks him to bring a mix of everything, and he obliges. Lavi muses, "We have to say goodbye to dosa now." But she adds that she is "excited" to try the Maharashtrian breakfast.





The duo later sit down and indulge in the food, as the man explains other aspects of the dishes. They are especially fascinated by the crispy farsan added to the misal. After tasting the usal, Ollie says, "It's very rich." The post is captioned, "Our first time trying Maharashtran breakfast." Watch it below to know more:











Instagram users had a lot to say about the viral video. Check out some of their comments below:





"Konkan hospitality: top tier."





"Hats off to Uncle, who explained everything clearly!"





"Try some ukdiche modaks too, you guys will love it."





"Once you taste this, you can't go back to normal stuff, now this is what you will crave for always, the misal supremacy."





"As now you are in the Konkan region, don't miss trying Devgad hapus (alphanso) mango aamras."





"Also, try Vada pav, it's famous all over Maharashtra and in Mumbai."





"Well, since you are in Maharashtra, don't miss visiting the forts here, they are a beauty. And try Puran Poli, Thalipeeth, Sol kadhi, kokam Sharbat, as well."





"Go and have fish fry for lunch! It's something you will remember for life!!"





"The best thing to do is to eat at roadside eateries. They're authentic, fresh and amazingly tasty."





