Indians are passionate about food and can be fiercely protective of what they consider the "right" way of cooking traditional dishes. Due to social media, people around the world are experimenting with different cuisines and are trying to cook dishes from across the globe. Indian cuisine has naturally received a lot of interest. While some viral videos have shown us how Indian dishes made by foreigners can seem wrong, there are also many examples of the opposite: people abroad taking the time to follow detailed recipes, source the correct ingredients and craft Indian delicacies bursting with flavour. As the year comes to an end, here are some of the top viral videos that are proof of the same:

1. Chef From New Zealand Nails Masala Dosa Recipe

Chef Andy Hearnden, originally from New Zealand, is quite popular on social media. Some time ago, he uploaded a reel showing himself preparing masala dosa and tomato chutney. He starts combining soaked rice, lentils and fenugreek seeds to make the batter. He prepares the masala aloo stuffing by sauteing onions, garlic, and spices along with mashed potatoes. His tomato chutney also ends up looking quite tempting. Many users, including Indias, applauded his efforts. Click here to read the full story.





2. Young Cook Makes Impressive Butter Chicken and Naan

Butter chicken and butter naan is a match made in foodie heaven. This particular combo has legions of Indian fans. Hence, it is no surprise that many were pleased to see a young cook, Kian Hiatt, attempting to make it at home. The final result won many hearts online. People also marvelled at his amazing culinary talents at such a young age. Read the complete article here.





3. Popular Vlogger Prepares A Range Of Indian Dishes

Jake Dryan is famous for his love of plant-based Indian food. His videos frequently showcase his recipes for various regional delicacies from across the country. This year, several of his creations went viral and captured the hearts of Indian foodies. From his preparation of a Maharashtrian spread to his dal bhaat-aloo bhujiya combo, we can cite multiple examples. In one reel, he also gives viewers an introduction to basic spices used in Indian cooking. He explains the concepts using a masala dabba. Check it out here.





4. American Man Cooks Kerala-Style Biryani

A Texas-based vlogger, Tim Laielli, shared a reel of himself trying to cook Kerala-style biryani. He uses star anise, cloves, green cardamom, cinnamon, cumin seeds, red chillies, black peppercorns, etc. to make his own biryani masala. Many Instagram users from Kerala expressed appreciation in the comments. Some even shared tips to perfect the recipe. Find the complete story here.





5. British Vlogger Cooks Indian Wife's Favourite Dishes

A video showing a heartwarming foodie bond between a couple went viral on Instagram. The husband, Ben, is an Englishman, and his wife, Sheeba, is a Tamilian based in Vancouver. Ben shared the reel showing him cooking a few dishes enjoyed by his wife. He is first seen making what seems to be South Indian-style egg puffs, followed by idlis and coin parathas. Check out the article here.





6. German Woman Helps In Making Boondi For Laddoos

A viral video showed a German woman helping a group cook boondi at an outdoor location. The boondi will be used for making laddoos, she notes. The yellow liquid base mixture for the boondi is already prepared. In the clip, we see Jennifer pouring it through a slotted spoon into the hot oil. The small round drops are carefully fried until they turn a deeper shade of yellow. Find out more here.





We can't wait to see the impressive viral dishes that 2025 brings!