Forget the calorie count just for today and focus on what truly matters: that perfect golden crisp, the fluffy centre, and the addictive crunch that makes fries one of the greatest food joys ever. They pair effortlessly with burgers, wraps, sandwiches - or even just a good mood. Whether you are stress-eating, celebrating, or simply indulging in comfort food, fries always rise to the occasion. And guess what? Today is International Fries Day - an occasion worthy of more than just a trip to the drive-through. So how about skipping the McDonald's queue and making crispy, restaurant-style fries right in your own kitchen?





Here is how to whip up McDonald's-style fries at home with easy ingredients and satisfying crunch.





McDonald's-Style French Fries Recipe:

Ingredients:

Red-skinned wafer potatoes

1 tablespoon salt

2.5 litres (or 12 cups) water for boiling

Oil for deep frying

Step-By-Step Recipe:

1. Prep the potatoes:





Peel the potatoes and cut them into thick matchstick-like strips, about 7 to 10 mm wide. To prevent discolouration and remove excess starch, soak them in a bowl of water. Rinse under running water a few times until the water runs clear.





2. Parboil without overcooking:





Boil 2.5 litres of water and add salt. Drop in the potato strips and cook them for no more than 8 minutes. The goal is not to cook them through, but to soften them slightly - they should feel bendy but not mushy.





3. Let them air-dry:





Carefully lay out the parboiled fries on a clean kitchen towel and leave them to dry for 1 to 2 hours. This step forms a thin outer layer that helps crisp them up while frying.





4. First fry:





Heat oil in a deep pan and fry the potato strips in batches for 3 to 5 minutes. Once done, remove and place them on a wire rack to drain excess oil. Avoid using paper towels - they can trap moisture and make your fries soggy.





5. Freeze if you want:





At this point, you can freeze the fries and fry them later. When ready to serve, fry directly from the freezer in hot oil for 5 to 7 minutes. Do not thaw - this trick keeps them crisp and prevents premature browning.





6. Or rest, then fry:





If you plan to eat them the same day, let the pre-fried fries sit at room temperature for 2 to 4 hours. Fry just before serving for maximum crunch.





Once golden and crispy, sprinkle a pinch of salt, add your favourite dip and dig in! These homemade fries are a little effort, but a whole lot of reward, especially on a day that celebrates them.