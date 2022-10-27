Internet is brimming with different types of content - some are entertaining that enrich us with information while others go viral for all the wrong reasons. We recently came across one such news that shocked us to the core. As per reports doing the rounds on the internet, workers at one of the KFC restaurants in Australia were caught (on camera) licking cooked chicken and munching on lettuce leaves. The news, in no time, grabbed attention on social media and people started reacting to it strongly.





It all started when the Daily Mail took to Twitter to share a news that read - a group of young workers at a local Queensland KFC outlet were criticised for pulling out a tray of chicken from the warming oven and biting into it. The report further states that another employee was seen enjoying chips and the greens that were available at the outlet.





Another report by news.com.au reads that an employee was further filmed chomping a handful of lettuce before letting it fall back into its container.





The report (by the Daily Mail) in no time went all over Twitter and people immediately started reacting in the comments section.





"That's me done with KFC for good. No more!" read a comment. Another person wrote, "Thank you KFC but I'll lick my own food."





"Good that we will have robots doing their jobs soon. They don't have tongues lol," a third comment read. Another person wrote, "I have a hard time buying fast food; I am scared of what's going on in the back with the food."





How would you react to this act by the workers at KFC Australia outlet? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.