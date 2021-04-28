Due to the recent surge in Covid cases, we are once again locked down at home. Several states have imposed lockdowns, night curfews etc to stop people from stepping out unnecessarily and curb the spread. This emergency situation has affected most of us emotionally; this is why it is important to keep ourselves entertained and cheerful while staying at home. Last year (during the 2020 lockdown), we saw cooking as one of the major modes of entertainment for all. People experimented and went creative with various recipes. And some of those recipes like dalgona coffee, banana bread and pancake cereal went viral too.

During our research for such unique recipes, we came across popcorn chicken cupcakes. Yes, you heard us. It is a savoury dessert made with crispy chicken popcorns. Fast-food chain KFC unveiled this recipe on their KFC Australia YouTube channel. Baker Morgan Hipworth, from Melbourne, created this original recipe with KFC popcorns, potato and gravy, cornmeal, plain flour, baking powder, canned creamed corn, eggs and milk. For the unversed, 20-year-old Morgan Hipworth is a celebrity chef-turned-entrepreneur and founder of Bistro Morgan, who created a million-dollar empire at just 19.

"We challenged baking prodigy Morgan Hipworth to create an original recipe inspired by KFC and boy did he deliver," read the description of the almost 2-minute video on the KFC YouTube channel. Let's find out the recipe.

How To Make Popcorn Chicken Cupcakes:

1. Preheat the oven to 180-degree Celsius.

2. In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, baking powder, caster sugar and salt and mix.

3. Add melted butter, milk, eggs, creamed corn and give everything a good mix. Make a smooth and fluffy batter.

4. Pour the batter evenly in cupcake tins and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

5. Garnish with mashed potato and chicken popcorns and serve.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Interesting, right? Do try out this unique recipe and let us know how you like it. And if you do not want to get chicken popcorn from outside, we have a recipe to make it at home. Click here. Also, find here how to make mashed potato at home.

What are you waiting for? Make your versions of chicken popcorn cupcakes and share the pictures with us.

Stay home, stay safe!