Jackie Shroff is known for his love for environmental conservation. But presently, the veteran actor has been making headlines for his hidden cooking skills. After the egg-white kadi patta recipe, he has come up with the "Kaanda bhindi sookha recipe." The Internet gave it a try and they loved it. In a collage video shared by food vloggers on Instagram, they gave a whirl to Jackie Shroff's recipe as per his instructions. In the clip, the actor was seen detailing the recipe with his signature "Bhidu" style while the vloggers tested it. The video was shared with the caption, "The legend Jackie Shroff 'Kaanda Bhindi Sookha' Recipe."

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Shares Sneak-Peek Of His Lunch Date Menu With Malaika Arora

The video opens with Jackie Shroff explaining that kanda bhindi is a dry recipe. He began his step-by-step explanation by saying, “Ab kaande ko apne ko katne ka hai chaukandi. (We need to finely cube the onions.)” Then he advised soaking the diced onions in water to avoid bacterial intrusion.Likewise, he asked to cut the lady's fingers into identical cubes for uniformity. Next, he asks to heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions and ladyfingers to it. Jackie Shroff emphasizes not stirring the ingredients. He explained that this way, the dish will remain dry. He asks to cover the lid and allow the dish to cook properly. He concludes by saying that you can enjoy the recipe best with bhakri. Watch the full video here:

Also Read: Check Out The Breakfast Meal That Soha Ali Khan Is ‘Obsessed' With

The Internet is lauding the actor for his recipe. A comment reads, “Jaggu dada the master chef.” This clip comes a few months after Jackie Shroff made headlines for his “favourite anda kadi patta recipe.” With just a few ingredients, you can have the best breakfast recipe. Read here in detail.