The saying goes that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Soha Ali Khan, who follows a healthy lifestyle, has shared a picture of her morning meal on Instagram Stories. She enjoyed a breakfast bowl that screamed delicious from miles away. Her oatmeal bowl came with the goodness of bananas, blueberries, and not just one, but two types of seeds: pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. And to add an extra touch of flavour, there was peanut butter as well. Additional details? Soha has added an“obsessed” GIF to it. It's a great example of how starting the day with a balanced breakfast can set the tone for an energetic day ahead.

We all should seek inspiration from Soha Ali Khan's healthy breakfast bowl.

Here are 5 breakfast bowl recipes to start your start on a healthy note:

1. Cranberry Wellness Bowl

Savour a cranberry wellness bowl featuring rocket leaves, lollo rosso leaves, corn kernels, sprouted chickpeas, cranberries, and a medley of wholesome ingredients. Click here for the recipe.

2. Pina Colada Smoothie Bowl

This creamy blend of coconut milk and fruits brings a refreshing twist to your mornings, transporting your taste buds to an island paradise. Recipe here.

3. Walnut, Berry, And Beetroot Smoothie Bowl

Energise your day with a walnut, berry, and beetroot smoothie bowl. Bursting with antioxidants and nutrients, this vibrant concoction offers a harmonious balance of flavours and textures. Experience the wholesome goodness of nature's ingredients blended into a delightful bowl. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Banana Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bowl

Enjoy the comforting fusion of flavours with a banana peanut butter oatmeal bowl. Creamy peanut butter and ripe banana complement hearty oats, creating a nourishing and satisfying breakfast. Detailed recipe here.

5. Cocoa And Walnut Pudding Bowl

Satisfy your dessert cravings with a cocoa and walnut pudding bowl. The rich cocoa flavour merges with the nutty crunch of walnuts, offering a delectable and indulgent treat. Click here for the full recipe.

