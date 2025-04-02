Whether it's the bright and fresh sushis or huge and juicy burgers, we have embraced many international foods seamlessly in India. Many cuisines from around the world are available in the comfort of our local restaurants and fast food chains, thanks to rapid globalisation and a highly interconnected world. Recently, a video of a woman trying to pronounce the name of neapolitan pizza left the internet in splits. The clip, shared on Instagram by @sancharipan, features her playing two characters. One of them asks the other what pizza to order. However, the latter fails to pronounce the name of her favourite pizza. She says, "The pizza I like has cheese, sauce and tulsi leaves on top." While trying to remember the name of the Italian delicacy, the woman ends up calling it, "Nepali Tina." Finally, she agrees to order Paneer Makhni pizza. The side note read, "Sorry tina from Nepal."

The video went viral on Instagram, garnering more than 1 million views and several comments. One user wrote, "I'm wheezing."





Continuing the joke, another added, "Arey yaar it is Nickelodeon pizza!"





Someone joked, "Nepotism pizza."





A person said, "I have really forgotten the name of the pizza because of you all."





"I actually searched Nepalitina pizza and it showed Neapolitan Pizza," remarked a user.





Have you heard any other hilarious mispronunciation of any international dishes? We'd love to hear about it in the comments below.