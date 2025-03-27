When it comes to foodie videos featuring adorable kids, we just cannot resist watching. Whether it is little ones tasting lemon for the first time, smearing their faces with ice cream, or stubbornly demanding chocolates, these clips never fail to rack up millions of views across social media. Now, a new video making rounds on the internet features a father-son duo in a supermarket – and it has already garnered over 20 million views.





The clip shows a father wearing a baby carrier with his child snugly nestled in it. As they shop for groceries, the father picks up healthy items, while the little one adorably reaches for all the tempting, unhealthy snacks. The text on the video reads, "POV: You're a dad just trying to eat healthy."





For every healthy choice the father makes, his son has an irresistible counter-move. The man picks grapes – his son grabs a bun. The father selects a carrot – the little one reaches for a bag of chips. When his dad chooses an onion, the child opts for a rice snack. And the best part? As the father takes a bottle of water from the refrigerator, the little one, without missing a beat, lifts a bottle of cola.

“How Dads get ‘Dad Bods',” reads the text attached to the post.

This hilarious yet relatable video is a fun example of father-child bonding. Here is how the internet reacted to the clip:





A user joked, “Baby is a whole professional paid actor!!”





Another one hilariously added, “Please share the baby's gym routine.”





“That baby needs a gig in the next Ocean 11 or Den of Thieves movie,” read a comment.





Someone said, “Baby knows how to shop in case dad misses some items.”





A LOL comment read, “Those grips can be deadly.”





Just like us, do you also think this video is super cute?