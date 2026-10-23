What began as a light-hearted moment on television has now turned into one of the internet's favourite running jokes.
In late September, Saif Ali Khan appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 alongside Akshay Kumar to promote their film Haiwaan. During the episode, host Amitabh Bachchan told the actors, "If you can answer the 10th question as well, then you will win a two-year supply of ghee."
Saif's reaction instantly won over viewers. Breaking into a wide smile, he exclaimed, "Woww, Whatt!!" before joking, "This is it; this is why I came."
The clip quickly went viral, with social media users delighted by the actor's childlike enthusiasm over the prospect of receiving a two-year supply of ghee.
READ | Saif Ali Khan Reveals The Secret Behind Kareena Kapoor's Glow
However, the story did not end there.
In two recent interviews, Saif revealed that he is yet to receive the promised ghee. Now, fans have taken matters into their own hands, launching both an online petition and a dedicated Instagram page to help him secure his prize.
The Instagram account, @gheeonsaifside, is campaigning for Gowardhan Ghee to deliver what it describes as Saif's "2 saal ka Gauravshali Gowardhan Ghee".
"Hum tab tak nahi rukenge, jab tak Saifu ko unka haq nahi mil jaata," reads the page's mock protest statement.
The petition has already gathered 34 signatures. Its description humorously states: "At this point, Saif Ali Khan has publicly asked for his ghee more times than most people ask for a salary hike... How many more national platforms must a man visit before someone takes his dairy demands seriously?"
It continues with an appeal to supporters: "Sign this petition... Not all heroes wear capes. Some just want their dosa crispy."
What started as a funny moment on KBC has evolved into a full-fledged internet movement, proving that social media is not ready to let Saif Ali Khan's quest for his promised ghee end anytime soon.
About Jigyasa KakwaniJigyasa finds her solace through writing, a medium she is exploring to make the world more informed and curious with every story published. She is always up for exploring new cuisines, but her heart comes back to the comforting ghar-ka-khana.