Actress Karisma Kapoor has clocked in her 47th birthday on 25th June, 2021. It was a reason to celebrate as family and friends gathered at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence. Karisma Kapoor shared several pictures from inside her birthday bash on Instagram. "Making my years count, instead of counting the years, #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove," she wrote in her Instagram post. On Instagram stories, Karisma Kapoor also revealed some snippets of the delicious birthday dinner that her sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan had hosted for her.





The first photograph was of the table set for Karisma Kapoor's gala birthday dinner. "Table was set," wrote Karisma Kapoor with the photo. "Thank you my bebo and Saif for a wonderful evening," wrote the actress in the next story. Check out the stories that Karisma Kapoor posted here:

If you are wondering what the menu of the birthday bash was, it was a completely Indian meal with plenty of Desi dishes. "Khichda devoured. Thanks for my fav dish," wrote Karisma Kapoor showing a big bowl filled with the comfort food. For the unversed, Khichda is a one-pot meal made with rice, lentils, mutton and spicy masalas. The dish is then garnished with fried onions or fresh green chillies. Interestingly, Khichda is the same dish that Kareena Kapoor Khan had confessed to bingeing on during her pregnancy. Read more about it here.





Along with the Khichda, we could also spot a plate of freshly made Dahi Bhallas in the frame. Take a look at the stories:

As for the birthday cake, Karisma Kapoor cut into a delightful chocolate truffle cake topped with nuts. There were also some delicious muffins with chocolate icing on top, which we could spot in Karisma Kapoor's group picture with her besties. Take a look:

Here's wishing Karisma Kapoor a very happy birthday. We hope to see more snippets from her foodie diaries soon!