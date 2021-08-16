Actor Saif Ali Khan rang in his birthday on 16th August. Wishes poured in for the actor from friends, family, and well-wishers. The 51-year-old has plenty of reason to celebrate as he recently became a father to Jehangir Ali Khan. This is his second child with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif Ali Khan's daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her father on the occasion of his birthday. The photos featured Saif Ali Khan and his family along with a delicious cake. Take a look:

"Happiest Birthday, Abba. Thank you for being my superhero, my smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy, and one of the biggest support systems. Love you," she wrote in the caption.





In the pictures, we could see Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with their newborn son Jehangir as well as Sara Ali Khan. The pictures seem to be from Sara Ali Khan's birthday on 12th August. There was also a lavish chocolate cake featured in the clicks, with layers of dense chocolate sponge coated with decadent chocolate cream. How delicious, right? In the second click, Saif Ali Khan posed with balloons from Sara Ali Khan's birthday as well as her birthday cake.





We would love to see more such foodie snippets from Saif Ali Khan's birthday diaries. The actor is currently in Maldives with his family to celebrate his birthday. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the comedy entertainer 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. His upcoming projects include 'Bhoot Police' which is a horror-comedy slated to release on 17th September 2021.