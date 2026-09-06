A trip to Switzerland is hardly complete for a chocolate lover without trying some of its famous chocolate. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently gave his followers a glimpse of one such indulgence during his visit to Zurich. Pathan shared a video on Instagram on September 5, showing himself enjoying Lindt's famous hot chocolate. "Zurich without famous Lindt hot chocolate?" he captioned the post.

The drink is exactly the kind of treat one would expect in Switzerland. Unlike a simple cup of cocoa made by mixing cocoa powder into milk, a richer hot chocolate gets its texture and flavour from melted chocolate.

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How To Make Lindt-Style Hot Chocolate At Home

Lindt is one of Switzerland's best-known chocolate makers, and its hot chocolate is designed to be rich and smooth rather than simply sweet. You can make a similar rich hot chocolate at home. Here's the recipe by Lindt USA.





Ingredients for 1 large cup:

200 ml Milk

30 ml Double cream

4 Milk chocolate LINDOR truffles, unwrapped and chopped

20 g Lindt EXCELLENCE 65% cocoa milk chocolate, chopped

Whipped cream

Lindt EXCELLENCE 65% cocoa milk chocolate, grated into shavings

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Instructions

Pour the milk and cream into a medium-sized saucepan and slowly bring to a simmer

Add the chopped LINDOR, followed by the chocolate

Whisk until melted and smooth

Pour into a large mug

Top with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of chocolate shavings

The biggest trick is not boiling the milk and not rushing the chocolate. Heat the milk gently and allow the chocolate to melt slowly while whisking. This gives the drink its smooth, velvety texture. So, if you're heading to Zurich, don't miss the chance to recreate Irfan Pathan's indulgent Lindt hot chocolate experience.