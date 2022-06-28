South Korean band BTS sent shockwaves across the internet after they announced that they would be taking a temporary break. The seven-member boy band will be exploring solo projects across the K-pop genre. In spite of this announcement, BTS fandom is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. BTS member Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with a plate full of food and it sent his fans into a frenzy. The long pancake-like dish on his plate automatically got Indian foodies speculating that Jin was having dosa! Take a look at the pictures he shared:

BTS member Jin is currently on vacation in Jeju islands, South Korea and he has been regularly sharing pictures from his journey. His clicks enjoying the sun, sand and beach have raked in millions of likes. Jin's picture with the 'Dosa' dish too broke the internet soon after it was posted. The photograph raked in over 8 million likes in a span of just 24 hours. Jin could be seen smiling and soaking in the aroma of the delicious dish.





Indian BTS fans are in a spate of discussion. Several compared the oblong dish to the South Indian Masala Dosa. A few others pointed out that the dish was quite flat and thus could not be dosa. Further, its ends were sticking out of the plate. Rather, what Jin was having was actually a special Korean fish called the Galchi or cutlass.





Take a look at the reactions to Jin's picture:

This is not the only time members of the Korean band have been spotted eating Indian food. In 2021, a video of BTS' members Jimin and Jungkook tried some Naan and Paneer much to the excitement of Indian BTS fans. Click here to read more about this story.