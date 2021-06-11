If you are one of the members of the BTS Army, then you surely know about the McDonald's special BTS meal. The fast-food joint collaborated with the global K-pop sensation to bring their favourite meal to all the McDonald's customers across the world. The BTS-special meal was launched recently, and in no time, it became a hit globally and even in Indonesia. We came across several pictures and videos where we could see people swarming outside the McDonald's outlets in Indonesia to enjoy their icon's favourite meal. As restaurants in Indonesia are still open for dine-in, we could also see people standing in long queues to get the BTS meal. So much so, that several outlets ran out of supply to meet the extreme demand. This special meal includes 10 chicken nuggets, chips, coke and two sauces - wrapped in a pretty purple package.





Let's check out how the BTS fans from Indonesia reacted to the BTS Meal:





"Here's the BTS MEAL queue," wrote Twitter user in Indonesian, along with a video of the long queue.











"BTS MEAL SOLD OUT EVERYWHERE INDONESIA. I CAN'T EVEN ORDER IT AND THE STORE WERE CLOSED DUE THE OVERLOAD ORDER," another tweet read.











Another fan, who ordered the BTS meal, reviewed, "IT'S SO PRETTY. They even spared another paper bag for us to keep Thankyou mcdonalds Indonesia @McDonalds @BTS_twt #BTSMeal."











Reportedly, the outlets got so crowded that Jakarta police had to temporarily shut down more than 30 branches across the city over COVID-19 fear.





