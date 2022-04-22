People who have the tiniest knowledge of K-Pop would know what BTS is; it is because the fan following is so strong around the world that the fans keep the buzz alive and going! For the unversed, BTS is a South Korean pop boyband with seven members. The band debuted in 2013 and gained millions of followers over the years. Today, their music is enjoyed by every country in the world! In 2021, the K-pop sensation had announced a food collaboration with the fast-food giant McDonald's that had taken the world by storm. Known as the 'BTS Meal', the special meal included chicken nuggets, medium fries, a medium drink and two exclusive sauces - sweet chilli and cajun. This meal came in a special lavender colour packaging and had the signature BTS logo on top and it was only available from 26th May to 20th June 2021.





The fans of the band, known as the 'BTS Army' or 'Army', were swooned by this collaboration and the meals were sold immediately after its release! It is no longer being sold by the fast-food chain, and therefore many fans have ended up preserving the box. Sounds bizarre, right?! Twitter user @teu_army shared images of how she saved the box and people are extremely confused. Take a look at the post, it has 16.5k likes and 3k retweets:

















The woman had placed the BTS meal neatly in a box with a transparent cover and placed it like a showpiece on a shelf. People who are not fans of BTS were shocked to see this. Here's what they said on the thread:









































People ended up assuming that the woman had even preserved the food within the boxes! They made comments about how they can see the mould grow on the food. This created further confusion and outrage on the thread! Some even commented on the food quality by suggesting that food wouldn't have spoilt till now, hinting at the use of chemicals in the food. Later on, this confusion was clarified by @teu_army who mentioned that box is completely empty and she had cleaned it before storing it.

















