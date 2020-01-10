Is It A Good Idea To Eat During Your Flight? Here's The Truth About Airplane Food

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: January 10, 2020 15:53 IST
Travelling by air is a part and parcel of the fast-paced world that we live in. With air travel comes the gamut of airline dining, which food experts and food authorities regularly express their concern about. Whether it is the food's hygienic content, or the manner in which it is prepared, or even how it is stored and transported - food in airplanes has come under the lens more than once. If the latest research about airplane food is to be believed, you may actually be better off dining at the airport before the flight than during, the reasons for which are manifold.
Roy Costa, an environmental health and food inspector, says, "Outbreaks from airline food are challenging to identify because the people get dispersed into various locations." Airline food is also touted to be one of the leading causes for food poisoning among Americans, as estimated by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thus, next time you're in a dilemma whether to eat before your flight or during it, think twice and weigh in your options before you finalise your meal.
