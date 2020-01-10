SEARCH
  • News
  • Is It A Good Idea To Eat During Your Flight? Here's The Truth About Airplane Food

Is It A Good Idea To Eat During Your Flight? Here's The Truth About Airplane Food

Is dining in-flight a good option or are you better off having your meal before boarding the flight? A new study suggests the latter may be better.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 10, 2020 15:53 IST

Reddit
 
Highlights
  • In-flight dining has been the subject of many a controversy
  • Airline food may actually not be a healthy option for your diet
  • It is a better idea to eat before your flight

Travelling by air is a part and parcel of the fast-paced world that we live in. With air travel comes the gamut of airline dining, which food experts and food authorities regularly express their concern about. Whether it is the food's hygienic content, or the manner in which it is prepared, or even how it is stored and transported - food in airplanes has come under the lens more than once. If the latest research about airplane food is to be believed, you may actually be better off dining at the airport before the flight than during, the reasons for which are manifold.

(Also Read: United Airlines Lures Passengers With Better Meals)

c41jf8r8
First off, all the food served in airlines is prepared on ground and then lifted off to the planes in which it will be served a good amount of time later. Moreover, the sheer scale at which the food is produced makes it difficult to maintain the quality of each meal that is served. The number of meals produced by a single airport catering facility can range anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 meals a day, as the report suggests. Further, meals served in airplanes are subject to scrutiny only once in five years; therefore, leaving more room for below quality food being served.

Roy Costa, an environmental health and food inspector, says, "Outbreaks from airline food are challenging to identify because the people get dispersed into various locations." Airline food is also touted to be one of the leading causes for food poisoning among Americans, as estimated by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thus, next time you're in a dilemma whether to eat before your flight or during it, think twice and weigh in your options before you finalise your meal.

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  AirplaneAirplane FoodIn Flight MealAirline Catering
This Quick-Fix Breakfast Recipe By Shilpa Shetty Is The Easiest Way To Pack A Punch In The First Meal Of Your Day
This Quick-Fix Breakfast Recipe By Shilpa Shetty Is The Easiest Way To Pack A Punch In The First Meal Of Your Day
Sagarika Ghatge Turns 34; Cuts Three Cakes At Midnight
Sagarika Ghatge Turns 34; Cuts Three Cakes At Midnight

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 