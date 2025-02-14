Coffee is more than just a beverage. A cup of hot cuppa after a long day at work has the power to make or break your mood. Agree? Now, an unexpected video of a street vendor in Gurugram using coffee kept in a box of body scrub has surfaced online. Is that a body scrub or coffee? We aren't sure. Content creator Himanshu Jatana shared a clip of himself visiting a roadside juice stall, which also sells cold coffee. The man, who stopped at the shop for a glass of juice, noticed a jar of coffee body scrub.

The video has amassed almost 1.5 million views, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comments section. While some users believed the vendor was just using the scrub container to store coffee powder, others made jokes about consuming body scrub.

One user said, "Coffee is cheaper than that body scrub."

Another added, "It's an inner gut scrub. Healthy and healing."

"It will made you glow from inside," read a comment.

"He should be jailed and his shop should be seized asap," remarked a user.

One user explained, "He is just using the empty box to store coffee. The scrub from that brand is more expensive than the coffee itself even if he wanted to, he cannot as it would reduce his margin and the scrub is only made of the waste coffee, not coffee itself. He cannot get the coffee taste using that. I use that brand I know its content."

"This probably has silicon beads and harmful effects you can guess," a person said.

Several other users dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.