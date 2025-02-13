How much can one earn by selling tea at the Maha Kumbh Mela? To find out, a content creator recently took up the challenge of running a tea stall at the Mela grounds. Besides tea, he also sold water bottles. With millions attending the festival, touted to be the largest congregation in the world, the demand for food and beverages is indeed high. Needless to mention, it creates the perfect opportunity for vendors to earn profit. If anything, the social experiment sheds light on the earning potential in such a bustling gathering. The results will definitely surprise you.

The content creator (@madcap_alive) dropped a video on Instagram highlighting his experience. The clip show him serving tea to the people at Rs 10 per cup. He also roamed around the Maha Kumbh Mela offering tea to the attendees bycarrying a large container full of tea and disposable cups. By 2 pm, the demand saw a slip. But then in the evening, things changed for good. At the end of the day, the vlogger was surprised to see that he earned Rs 7,000 with a solid profit of Rs 5,000.

The video has amassed over 13.5 million views. Reactions immedietely started pouring in the comments section:

“1 din ka Rs 5,000 Toh 1 mahine Ka Rs 1,55,000 [If you are making Rs 5,000 in a day, it's Rs 1,55,000 in a month,” calculated a user.

“This is business,” pointed another. “Welcome to Prayagraj brother,” read a remark.

A person called the content creator, “Kumbh Chaiwala” referring to the now-viral tea-seller Dolly Chaiwala, who even served tea to Bill Gates.

A hilarious comment read, “Bro is inspiring me to leave study.” Echoing a similar sentiment, a person said, “Education is a scam."

“An average Engineer's midnight thoughts,” noted an individual sarcastically. “10-day chai ka challange rakho Maha Kumbh me [Keep a 10-day tea-selling challenge at the Maha Kumbh],” suggested a person.

What are your thoughts on this viral video?