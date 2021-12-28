There is no doubt that a spoonful of butter amps up any meal. Whether you have it with a plain toast, mix it in your gravies or curries, add a spoonful of it on your parathas or even mix it in soups- there is something about that salty taste that we can never get enough of. However, as much as we like that taste of butter, did you know that your butter could actually be adulterated with starch? Despite starch being a common carbohydrate that we find in many of our foods like potatoes, rice and even bread- it can take a toll on our health when digested in large quantities.





The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently took to Instagram to share a post explaining how to check if your butter is adulterated with starch. For the unversed, regular use of starch has been linked to an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and weight gain. Furthermore, starch can cause a quick rise, followed by a sudden drop in blood sugar. So, how to check if your butter is adulterated with starch or not? Well, FSSAI has just the simple solution you need. Check it out below:





How To Check Butter Adulteration:

If you want to examine if your butter is adulterated with starch, take this simple test suggested by FSSAI.





All you need to do is, take two transparent bowls to compare the difference between adulterated and unadulterated butter. Fill the two bowls with water and add half a teaspoon of butter each one of them. Now add drops of iodine solution to the bowls. If the colour of the butter changes to purple, then it is adulterated with starch. If nothing happens, then the butter can be considered safe for consumption.

Take a look at the video demonstration here:

Earlier, FSSAI had also suggested a simple test to check adulteration in our cooking oil. According to FSSAI, the cooking oil can be adulterated with tri-ortho-cresyl-phosphate. As stated in a study in Comprehensive Toxicology, Tri-ortho-cresyl-phosphate is a phosphorus-containing chemical molecule or pesticide that has been linked to numerous mass poisonings in the past.





So, to check the adulteration in oil, simply combine 2 ml oil with a spoonful of butter. If the colour of the oil remains unchanged, it is pure and safe to consume. If the colour shifts to red, the oil is contaminated and can cause various health problems.





Take these simple tests today and check the adulteration in your daily foods.