Simplicity is the name of the game even when it comes to food. It appears that Ishaan Khatter agrees with us whole-heartedly. Ishaan, who is currently vacationing with his family in the picturesque state of Uttarakhand, seems to be indulging in some of the mouthwatering local cuisine. The actor shared a picture of his simple and hearty meal on Instagram Stories making us drool. Who knew a thali of delicious desi khana could look so appealing? On the platter, we can spot aloo ke gutke, some greens, pakoras, raita, halwa among other things. Take a look:





If Ishaan's wholesome desi meal has left you with a hankering to indulge in some desi goodness, we have a few recipes for you to try:





1) Aloo Ke Gutke:





Are you a potato lover? If yes, then this recipe is your one-stop solution for all things tasty. Delicious deep-fried potatoes tossed in an aromatic spice blend with fiery hot red chillies - aloo ke gutke takes delicious. We suggest, do give it a try.

2) Kadhi Pakode:





Nothing quite says comfort and simplicity like a hearty bowl of creamy kadhi spiced with dried red chilies and cumin seeds. What makes kadhi even more delicious is the deep-fried gram flour pakoras infused with the freshness of coriander.





3) Khada Palak:





Spinach is a super nutritious green leafy vegetable. If you are a fan of veggies and loves to consume them in any form then this recipe is for you. The ingredients required are fresh spinach, green chillies, ginger and garlic.





4) Methi Raita:





Raita is a delicious, tangy and cool accompaniment to a meal. This raita recipe takes the regular raita up a notch by infusing the earthy and delicious flavour of methi mixed into cold yogurt. Add a pinch of chaat masala to spice up the taste.





5) Sooji Ka Halwa:





End your delectable home-cooked meal on a sweet note with this rich and delicious halwa flavoured with cardamom and topped with crunchy dry fruits. A decadent end to a meal indeed. Take a look.





Let us know what you thought of Ishaan Khatter's delicious vegetarian meal. Also, tell us which of these desi recipes you enjoyed the most.





Enjoy your meal!