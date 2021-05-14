By now, we all know about Shruti Haasan's love for everything yummy. She is a self-confessed foodie and never shies away from gushing about it. We love scrolling through her Instagram handle and check all the food activities on an everyday basis. And it won't be an exaggeration to say, she has emerged quite well as a food influencer. From her culinary manoeuvre to the daily meals - Shruti shares it all with the 16.4million 'Insta-fam'. On Thursday, Shruti conducted an AMA (ask-me-anything) session on the photo-sharing app, where she shared about her life, habits, likings, food choices and more.





When asked about her favourite dessert, Shruti instantly replied with a picture of a creamy, fruity pavlova. And it just looks delicious! Take a look:





For the unversed, pavlova is basically a meringue-based, creamy dessert that is light, soft and melts in the mouth in no time. It also has a crispy outer layer that gives a texture to the delicacy. Legend has it, this dish was named after the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. If you too want to try pavlova, here's an easy recipe for you.

How To Make Fruity Pavlova:

For this particular recipe, you need - egg whites, castor sugar, vinegar, cornflour, vanilla essence and whipped cream and seasonal fruits for the topping.





First prepare a meringue with egg whites, cornflour, vinegar, vanilla essence and sugar, and then bake it until the outer layer turns firm. Now, lather some whipped cream on the crispy meringue and decorate with fruits of your choice. Finally, sprinkle some castor sugar and voila!





Pavlova is super easy to make. All you need is patience and some skill. Whipping the egg whites to get a perfect, fluffy meringue is the only time-taking task in the whole process. While traditionally, the whipping is done manually, you can always resort to technology to make the task easier.





Click here for the detailed recipe of fruity pavlova.