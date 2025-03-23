Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, and her husband, Ivor McCray, marked two years of togetherness in the most elegant way possible. The couple hosted an intimate flower and fruit-themed brunch on March 16, celebrating the occasion with close friends and family. Keeping the spirit of the spring season alive, the decor and ambience of the brunch were carefully curated to reflect nature's blooming beauty. Alanna gave a sneak peek into the celebration through a video on Instagram. The video opens with Alanna explaining her vision for the brunch, which had soft pastel tones with vibrant floral elements. Grapes and sliced oranges were artistically placed among the flowers, bringing the 'fruit' aspect of the theme to life.





Talking about food, we spotted a two-tiered serving stand filled with flower-themed cupcakes, a floral cake and shortbread cookies decorated with pressed edible flowers and sprinkles. That's not all. Alanna also served her guests a vegetable or lentil-based dish, garnished with sprouts, shredded vegetables, and a creamy sauce. There was a platter of garlic bread topped with grated cheese and herbs and also a serving of green salad, featuring lettuce, possibly some cheese, and other ingredients.





The table setting was a stunning mix of pink and white hues, decorated with a white tablecloth and layered pink and white plates at each place setting. The elegance was elevated with gold cutlery, delicate glassware, and pink candles in glass holders. The floral arrangements stole the show, featuring pink roses, yellow craspedia, hydrangeas, and lush greenery.

Take a look:

Last year, Alanna Panday celebrated her 29th birthday in 'Bridgerton' style. A pastel pink colour scheme, pearls and bows were the focal point of her birthday photo shoot. She clicked pictures with her stunning birthday cake - an all-white masterpiece with the words "twenty-nine" written on it with white icing. The cake was decorated in delicate ribbons and paired with glasses of drinks, creating a classy and aesthetic setup. Read the full story here.





Alanna Panday's love for culinary adventures and aesthetics makes us wonder - what delightful flavours will she explore next?