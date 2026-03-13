How much pizza is too much pizza? TBH, it's never enough. From its humble origins in Naples, the iconic dish has travelled across the world, inspiring countless interpretations. But what happens when pizza finds its way into a wrestling ring? Well, the scene has captured the internet's attention after an Italian professional wrestler, Luigi Primo - real name Christopher Monica - went viral for incorporating pizza tossing into his in-ring performance.





In a video shared on Instagram, the wrestler is seen wearing a blue wrestling suit paired with a chef's apron. He theatrically spins pizza dough while facing his opponent, and at the end of the clip, he throws the dough at him to knock him out. The caption reads, "Making a pizza against Mikey Oshea at a DREAMSLAM in Santa Ana."





Needless to say, the internet had a lot to say about Luigi's unique moves. One user wrote, "I love this so much." Another added, "The ultimate finisher!" Someone else commented, "As a kid, I would have gone insane to see this move hahaha. Like holy s**t, did you just see him Kamehameha that man with A PIZZA?" "I need a match with the pizza man," read one comment. Another individual shared, "The only man that can save WWE." "If wrestling is fake, explain this," remarked a user.

Who Is The "Pizza-Slinging Wrestler" Luigi Primo?

Christopher Monica debuted the character Luigi Primo in 2014 as a one-off gimmick during a backyard wrestling show in Texas. He provoked the crowd by claiming Italy's superiority over Texas. Playing the antagonist, he attempted to gain an unfair advantage by throwing mozzarella into his opponent's eyes.





In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Christopher said, "The mozzarella didn't work. I saw it as something creative for one match. I didn't see it as anything more than that."





In the rematch, Luigi dominated his opponent with a pizza-themed move and was surprised by the crowd's enthusiastic reaction. This moment marked the beginning of Luigi Primo's shift from villain to fan favourite. "Luigi Primo is the best pizza maker in the business, and he also believes he's the best wrestler in the world," he added.





As per reports, before stepping into the wrestling ring, Christopher worked as a pizza chef and delivery driver. When in character, he adopts an exaggerated Italian accent. He also has a son named 'Pasta Man'.

Pizza Hut Reacts To Viral Pizza-Tossing Clip

Pizza Hut joined the conversation after the video blew up online, posting a cheeky response on X. The brand wrote, "telling our employees this is AI," hinting that the wrestler's dough-spinning skills were almost too perfect to be real. The comment quickly gained traction, adding another layer of humour to an already viral moment.

Clearly, Luigi Primo has served up something fans can't get enough of.