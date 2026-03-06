Food delivery has become one of the most widely used services across the country. Agree? Be it late-night cravings or enjoying a lavish lunch with colleagues at the office, these food delivery platforms have made ordering meals a bit easier and more convenient. But the rising charges levied on items have often been a point of discussion among food enthusiasts. Now, a Bengaluru-based woman named Shreya Jha compared the prices of the same food item – a corn pizza from Pizza Hut, JP Nagar – across three different apps: Swiggy, Zomato, and a newly launched service called Ownly.





While comparing the prices of the food item across the three platforms, she was seen rooting for Ownly as a more affordable option with no hidden charges. For context, Ownly is a standalone delivery app launched by Rapido in Bengaluru on March 3. It comes with a description on the Apple Store that reads, “Ownly is a zero commission food delivery app built on one simple promise: What you see is what you pay. - No hidden charges. - No inflated menu prices.”





Shreya revealed that the same pizza cost Rs 119 on Zomato, alongside a restaurant packaging charge of Rs 25, a delivery partner fee of Rs 19, a platform fee of Rs 12.50, and a Feeding India donation of Rs 3. Altogether, it stood at Rs 191.37. On the other hand, she revealed getting a discount of Rs 50 on the original price of the pizza on Swiggy. But after adding the delivery fee of Rs 56, along with GST and other charges, the total amount came to Rs 180.

Finally, she mentioned that Ownly, without any extraneous charges, listed the pizza at Rs 119 with Rs 5.95 as GST. In the end, the pizza was delivered for just ₹125 – a significantly more affordable alternative, according to her.





Although she acknowledged being surprised by the price difference, the woman wondered whether it would be sustainable to run a business without commissions. “Surely, the price difference will attract a lot of customers, but will this be sustainable? Will the differentiating factor collapse?” she concluded her post.

Soon, social media users rushed to the comments section to react to the striking comparison between the prices of the same item across three different food delivery platforms.





“My sister works for them, they're still in the growth stage, they're going to have to do things to scale even if they're not sustainable,” wrote one X user.

“First is to bring the customers to your platform, end the competition, then raise the prices once the competition is gone. Now the sustainability is for what time frame is the question the company has planned for,” another mentioned.

“This will be sustainable depending on volumes. If they get orders in large numbers, they will sustain,” wrote a person.

“Zomato and Swiggy were also like this in the beginning. Ownly bhi aa jayega aukaat pe,” someone added.

Meanwhile, a person complained, “Was ordering regularly on Ownly. It was good, but the entire time taken for assigning a partner and delivering was too long compared to other platforms. I was still okay with it, until a couple of delivery guys started demanding tip money while delivering.”

The current wait is to see how the price difference of the newly launched food delivery service holds up against the prevailing apps in the market.