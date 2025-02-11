Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are busy promoting Chhaava. On par with fulfilling their duties, the lead pair are indulging in authentic culinary experiences, making their journey both flavorful and eventful. Recently, the duo made a pit stop at Amritsar where they treated themselves to a lavish Punjabi cuisine. The location: Bhrawan Da Dhaba. In a video posted on Instagram, the Chhaava co-stars were seen relishing dal makhani and kadhai paneer with missi roti. Stuffed sandwiches were a part of the platter as well. Complementing the gastronomical expedition was a salad palate featuring chopped onions, tomatoes, mooli, shredded cabbage and lemon slices. A trip to Punjab is incomplete without a glass of refreshing lassi.

Also Read:'Guys Who Can Cook': Diljit Dosanjh Shows Off His Cooking Skills During Valentine's Week

No wonder, Vicky and Rashmika enjoyed the beverage at the restaurant. In the clip, Vicky says, “Amritsar is like a homecoming for me” and the way he devoured the lip-smacking foods proved the same.

Watch the screenshot of the video below:

For another round of promotions, Vicky Kaushal arrived in Bihar. Every foodie is aware of Bihar's local flavours and Vicky, a true-blue gastronome could not resist the magnetic pull of the state's iconic delicacies. He dropped a set of pictures on Instagram savouring the popular snack litti chokha at a street-side stall in Patna. FYI: Litti chokhas are roasted wheat flour balls stuffed with spices and gram flour. Much like Vicky, many cherish its smoky flavour. The side note read, “Patna aakar Litti Chokha kaise miss kar jaayein??? Chhaava exciting news coming up!" (How can one miss litti chokha when in Patna?)” Click here for the full story.

During the promotions of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal along with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk explored the vast variety of Delhi dishes. Triptii, who hails from the National Capital slipped into the shoes of a food guide. She introduced her co-stars to the famed Moolchand Ke Paranthe. In an Instagram post, Vicky feasted on hot and crispy golden-brown paneer parathas, served with curd and onions. Read on to know more.

Also Read: When In Chennai, Ananya Panday Relishes Ghee Podi Idli

We await more foodie updates from Vicky and Rashmika!