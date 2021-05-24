Actress Jasmin Bhasin is known for her stunning looks both, on and off-screen. A large part of this can be attributed to the former Big Boss contestant's fitness routine and healthy lifestyle. This, however, does not mean that the actress refrains from indulging in some guilty pleasures and sweet treats at times. Recently, the actress gave us a look at what she was digging into over the weekend. The yummy dessert that Jasmin Bhasin picked for her cheat meal had a healthy twist to it, as it was primarily made of some nutritious summer fruits.





The actress shared a photo of what seemed to be a fruit pastry, topped with fruits such as cherries, dragon fruit, pineapple and mangoes. The fruit chunks were embedded in a bed of vanilla cream. Along with the image, she wrote, “Guilty.”

Jasmin Bhasin devoured a yummy fruity dessert.

Jasmin Bhasin's dessert pick is the perfect choice to indulge in during the summer. In fact, you can easily make the fruit custard with the simplest of ingredients. Follow this recipe to rustle up the dessert in no time from the comforts of your home.

Previously, the actress had also shared a glimpse of another lavish meal that she indulged in. This meal was even more special as it was prepared by her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni. The actress caught Aly busy at work and shared a video of him marinating some meat to make a kebab platter. The lavish spread included kebabs such as Kashmiri mutton seekh kebab, malai chicken kebab and tandoori chicken.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made a delicious spread comprising luscious kebabs.

Jasmin and Aly, who share a common love for food, also showed their fans what they had on a special dinner date. In a photo that the actress shared, we can see the duo enjoying some sliders with French fries and onion rings. They paired the appetisers with some sauces. We also saw the couple choosing to indulge in some drinks during the meal.





Jasmin is best known for her work in televisions series such as Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak. Aly Goni, on the other hand, became a household name with his supporting role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Jasmin and Aly appeared as contestants on the reality show, Bigg Boss 14 last year and confirmed their relationship on the show.