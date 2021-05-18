If you are a non-vegetarian, chances are that you have at least one kebab on your list of guilty pleasures. Looks like actor Aly Goni has not one but an entire platter that he likes to binge on. The former Bigg Boss contestant was seen getting his hands dirty in the kitchen as he sat down to cook some yummy kebabs. The actor was caught on camera by his girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhasin, who seemed thoroughly impressed with the delicious spread. She shared a video of Aly Goni marinating some mutton in a variety of spices and adding them to a skewer. Take a look:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoyed some yummy homemade kebabs.

In the video, she asks Aly what he is working on. To this Aly says, “Kashmiri mutton seekh,” pointing the skewers at the camera. That's not all - he also says that there are some kebabs in white sauce as well as a chicken variant that is ready to hit the tandoor. Aly also shared a glimpse of the culinary process by posting a photo of the kebabs cooking on a barbeque. Take a look:

The couple who confirmed their relationship on the reality show, Bigg Boss, shared a photo of their dinner date recently. In it, we can see that the duo enjoyed some sliders with French fries and onion rings. They also paired it with some yummy sauces and drinks.

If your mind is still stuck on the kebabs that Aly was preparing, we have a solution for you. We have a special seekh kabab recipe that will satiate your cravings. The recipe includes simple ingredients such as mutton, onion, garlic, cumin powder, lemon juice, green chilli, ginger paste, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, chaat masala and some butter.





If you are someone who prefers the flavours of chicken, there is something for you as well. Like Aly, you can indulge in some rich chicken malai kebabs from the comforts of your home. The dish is a perfect melange of the creamy textures of cheese, cream cheese, sour cream along with spices. Vegetarians can replace the protein with some trusted paneer and enjoy the dish.





No matter what your taste is, there is a kebab that will win you over. Tell us your favourite kebab picks in the comments section below.