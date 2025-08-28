Actress Jenna Ortega, of 'Wednesday' fame, once made headlines for a "bizarre" food habit. Several months ago, she posted Instagram stories showing herself eating a kiwi whole - without removing its peel/skin. She is seen posing with the fruit like it's an apple from which she has taken a bite. This sight, which was unusual to many, went viral and received a range of reactions. While some people defended the habit of consuming unpeeled kiwis, others found the idea rather outlandish. Recently, discussions about the same have resurfaced on social media. Here's what you need to know about eating kiwi skin:

Can You Eat Kiwi Without Removing Its Skin?

Although it's a common practice to peel kiwis, it is safe to consume them with their skins on. Ensure you wash and clean the kiwi thoroughly before you eat it unpeeled. Consuming kiwi skin actually has several benefits, as we shall discuss below. However, there's no denying that the practice may seem unconventional and even off-putting to those who are not used to it.





Why Are People Against The Idea Of Eating Kiwi Skin?

Green kiwis are known to have a fuzzy peel.

Many dislike the idea of eating unpeeled kiwis because the skin is generally fuzzy. Unlike other, smoother fruit peels, it has a distinctive mouthfeel and texture. If one is not accustomed to the sensation of chewing on a fuzzy fruit, the idea can seem a bit daunting to some. If you want, you can get rid of some of the fuzz by rubbing or scraping the kiwi carefully. Alternatively, you can choose to eat golden kiwis with fuzz-free skin instead of the green ones.

Who Should Not Eat Kiwi Skin?

There can be a genuine concern if the calcium oxalate crystals in the peel irritate the insides of one's mouth. Additionally, those with a history of kidney stones are also advised to avoid eating the peel, especially because of its calcium oxalate content. People with kiwi allergies need to avoid this fruit altogether. Therefore, consult your doctor if you have doubts about your kiwi consumption.





Experts generally recommend eating ripe kiwi peel if you want to boost your nutrient intake. Find out more below:

Health Benefits Of Kiwi Skin, As Per Experts

Kiwis are a fantastic source of fibre. Eating them with the skin will allow you to get extra fibre, which can improve your digestion. Kiwi skin is high in vitamins C and E. These antioxidants can help combat free-radical damage. Kiwi skin also provides folate, which is crucial for proper cell function and growth. Folate also helps prevent anaemia. As per Dr. Joseph Salhab, eating kiwi skin is good for your liver, too. In general, he says this fruit can help you sleep better, ease constipation, and boost gut and colon health.

Some celebrity food habits may just be fads, but not all of them. Jenna Ortega's viral moment may just have opened our eyes about a lesser-known way to make the most of a popular fruit.