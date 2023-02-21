The importance of adding fresh fruits and vegetables to the diet cannot be stated enough. They make a great addition to a healthy, balanced diet by bringing to the table loads of nutrients like vitamins, minerals and fibre. From watermelon to banana, every fruit has a host of health benefits for our bodies. One such fruit that we regularly consume in our diet is the kiwi. The tangy and refreshing fruit often pops up in our meals, but we tend to not understand the amazing benefits that it has to offer. The bright green slices of this juicy fruit may be quite beneficial for our health in multiple ways - from skin health to immunity.

Here Are 6 Surprising Health Benefits Of Kiwi You May Not Know:

1. Great For Skin

Kiwi contains abundant Vitamin C which is a key nutrient for healthy and supple skin. According to USDA data, a single 100-gram serving of kiwi may provide up to 154% of your daily Vitamin C requirement. Further, kiwi also contains antioxidants that prevent aging and wrinkles. You can consume kiwi raw or else even apply it directly to your skin.

2. May Lower Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a problem that millions of people struggle with. Luckily, kiwi fruit can help lower blood pressure levels thanks to the wonderful potassium content in it. This could also have a positive effect on other ailments like stroke and type-2 diabetes.

Kiwi is enriched with plenty of Vitamin C. Photo Credit: iStock

3. Good For Digestion

Every 100 grams of kiwi can provide up to 3 grams of dietary fibre, adding up to 12% of your daily fibre intake as per USDA data. Dietary fibre helps us stay full for longer and also helps facilitate smooth and healthy digestion. Kiwi has a protein-dissolving enzyme that can help break them down into amino acids much faster.

4. Helps You Sleep

Believe it or not, studies have linked kiwi fruit to a good night's sleep as it contains compounds like serotonin. "Kiwi consumption also provides relief from sleep disturbances. The peel of kiwi is a potent ingredient for the development of natural sleeping aids," revealed nutritionist Lovneet Batra on Instagram.





Kiwi can be added to the diet in many different ways. Photo: iStock

5. Immunity Booster

As mentioned already, kiwi is an excellent source of Vitamin C that acts as a natural immunity booster. Further, the antioxidants in kiwi can help regulate inflammation in the body and provide protection from damage from free radicals.

6. For Better Bone Health

Kiwi may not be the first ingredient that springs to our mind when we think of strong bones. But kiwi is a good source of folate that improves bone formation. "Vitamin K also has a potential role in the bone mass building by promoting autotrophic activity in the bone," said Batra. This is especially important for pregnant ladies.





So, add more kiwi to your diet and reap the benefits of this amazing fruit!





