Shilpa Shetty turned 50 this year. But what's the secret behind her ageless looks? Shilpa Shetty is known to be a big foodie. But she actually has strict yet simple dietary habits that ensure she stays fit and ages gracefully. Shilpa Shetty has often spoken about her daily meals and workouts. We have also seen her frequently posting about cheat meals and mouth-watering binge sessions. How does she manage to balance it all? Here's a look at Shilpa Shetty's daily diet and how it helps her stay healthy despite her demanding schedule:

Shilpa Shetty's Diet: How She Starts Her Day

Shilpa Shetty starts her day by cleansing her system with noni juice and around a glass and a half of warm water. She consumes four drops of the juice as an "energy booster" before she drinks water. After this, she follows the Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling. This consists of swishing edible oil around one's mouth and teeth for around 10-20 minutes. It is believed to promote oral health and is also said to offer other health benefits. Shilpa Shetty uses cold-pressed coconut oil for this purpose and practices it for approximately 5-10 minutes every morning. Shilpa has also said that she sometimes starts her day with aloe vera juice. In the book 'The Great Indian Diet,' which she co-wrote with nutritionist Luke Coutinho, she mentioned a drink made of aloe vera juice, tusi leaves, jaggery, and ginger.





For breakfast, Shilpa Shetty tends to choose simple high-fibre foods like fresh fruits, oats and muesli. She has a smoothie on the go if her morning meal is earlier than usual. It is usually made of almond milk, oats, honey, banana and other fruits. As a mid-morning "second breakfast", she eats two eggs with avocado and buttered whole wheat toast. In an old interview with PinkVilla, she talked about how she also ensures her breakfast is low in sugar by choosing natural sweeteners like honey or jaggery powder instead of refined sugar. For instance, she adds coconut sugar to her tea.

Shilpa Shetty's Diet: What Her Lunch Consists Of

Shilpa Shetty doesn't rely on diet fads or elaborately curated meals. She sticks to simple and wholesome dishes, as we saw with her breakfast. Her lunch usually consists of food items like dal rice, chapati, chicken curry and veggies. If not chicken, she would eat fish - thus always ensuring there's protein on her plate. She has a simple 'salad' of cucumber and carrot. If Shilpa Shetty needs a one-bowl meal, she enjoys what she calls a "Yogi Bowl." It contains all the necessary elements: grains like brown rice or barley, salad greens, chicken and extra veggies.





Shilpa Shetty also has a habit of adding a tablespoon of ghee in some form to her afternoon meal. In general, she swears by healthy fats. In an old interview with NDTV, she stated, "A lot of people face issues with maintaining their weight. I think adding the right kind of fats can really help. For instance, you can switch to coconut milk and other energy-producing foods that are not stored in the body as fats. Coconut milk is wholesome and also works for those who are lactose-intolerant. Ghee is a staple with my lunch... You have to add foods in your diet that keep you full and at the same time, maintain your weight and give you a natural glow."

Shilpa Shetty's Diet: How She Ends Her Day

Shilpa Shetty prefers not to keep too long a gap between her meals. After lunch, she has tea in the evening along with a sandwich and/or eggs. She tends to eat an early dinner. "Even if I have a social gathering to attend, I'll eat before 7.30 p.m.," she says. Her last meal is light and generally consists of soup and some kind of grilled treat. She tries to limit her intake of carbohydrates at night.





Shilp Shetty's Diet: How She Balances Fitness With Her Foodie Side

Although Shilpa Shetty is disciplined about her diet, she also allows herself to indulge her foodie side sometimes. Her cheat meals are also 'structured,' in the sense that she reserves a specific day of the week for enjoying them.





"There are days when I let go. Sunday is my cheat day. I put it on Instagram as proof that I eat and I eat everything on Sundays. I wait for it throughout the week. I don't do it to show off that I eat and still I'm fit, but to tell people that on other days I keep up with my routine, and I've given this one day to everything my heart desires. It keeps me motivated and I'm able to keep cravings away," she explained.

Along with following a healthy diet, Shilpa Shetty stays fit by consistently practising yoga and specific kinds of workouts. She often posts about the same on her Instagram handle.