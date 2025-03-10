Indians often take pride in coming up with creative workarounds and shortcuts to complete different tasks. These solutions are usually called "jugaad." Many of them are clever and useful alternatives that showcase originality and resourcefulness. A similar jugaad post is now going viral on X (formerly Twitter). Ashita, a Bengaluru-based product designer, shared her ingenious solution to drain excess water from her newly installed purifier without the hassle of constant supervision. Sharing a picture of her water purifier setup, she wrote, "I just got a water purifier and the first batch needed to be emptied. As a lazy designer, I had to do something."

The image showed the water purifier mounted on the kitchen wall, dispensing water into a big plastic bottle that has a slit in it. From there, the extra water moved to a smaller bottle, which then channelled the spill into the sink.

The post grabbed many eyeballs on social media, with several users praising the designer for her 'jugaad' skills. One user wrote, "Great creativity for water collection! As this water is good to reuse for washing (also RO waste water from blue outlet pipe), please do share an innovation to get every RO user to collect & reuse this water which, in most homes, tragically goes down the drain."

Another added, "U say u r lazy, but I see an artist."

"This should be part of the resume as problem-solving skills, time and process optimisation," read a comment.

A person said, "Wow that is a fluid interaction."

"Your engineering degree will be soooo proud of you today," remarked a user.

A user chimed in saying, "Or you could have just let the water flow on the marble. The water would flow in the basin with the decline. A for efforts though."

