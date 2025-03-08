Gulab jamuns are undoubtedly among the most beloved desserts out there. With their soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture, syrupy sweetness, and rich aroma, just one bite of this delightful treat can bring pure joy. But to fully savour them, they should be made properly and with proper hygiene. Recently, a food vlogger shared a video on Instagram showcasing the gulab jamun-making process at a popular sweet shop in Delhi. The highlight? The shop's spotless, well-organized kitchen, which sets a high standard for hygiene. The caption read, "Most hygienic automatic machine-wale gulab jamun making."

The video opened with a sneak peek into the kitchen, where two men were busy preparing a large quantity of dough. Before adding two large cans of ghee, they thoroughly kneaded the khoya and maida. Next, they sprinkled in sugar and added water before mixing in the baking powder to form a dough mass. The dough was then placed into a machine that produced small, smooth balls, which were manually pressed to achieve the desired shape.

These elongated, cylindrical gulab jamuns were deep-fried in oil using a frying machine. Once the excess oil had drained and the balls had turned a perfect golden brown, they were dipped into sugary syrup to absorb the sweetness. And just like that, the delicious gulab jamuns were ready to be savoured. The video not only showcased the art of making gulab jamun but also emphasized the importance of hygiene in food preparation.

Viewers were impressed by the meticulous cleanliness of the kitchen, where every step of the process was carried out with precision. From kneading the dough to frying the golden-brown delicacies, the entire process reflected a commitment to quality. The video garnered positive reactions, with one person writing, "Wah," followed by a fire emoji, while another simply described the sweets as "tasty." An individual commented, "Wow, so good," and a foodie revealed that they "love gulab jamun."

