Desi cuisine has a fanbase of its own. From our celebrities to fitness enthusiasts, a wholesome home-cooked meal can never go wrong. Agree? Well, at least Chef Vikas Khanna does. So much so that he introduced Mona Lisa to desi cuisine. Courtesy: Artificial Intelligence. The celebrity chef has created an AI image of Mona Lisa enjoying “Doli Ki Roti”. Elaborating on the dish, the chef added that it is “a traditional bread from Multan the area where his mother's family is from. The chef added that the fermented whole-wheat dough is stuffed with spiced lentils and fried to perfection. His post read, “Finally, Mona Lisa is eating a “Doli Ki Roti”. Thanks to AI. This is a traditional bread from Multan (where my Ma's family is from). Every summer my Nani would make this almost like a BIG feast. Fermented whole-wheat dough, stuffed with spiced lentils & fried to perfection. One of my favourites.”





Take a look at the post shared by chef Vikas Khanna here:

The post didn't take much time to make waves on the Internet. Foodies were quick to share their thoughts in the comments box.





A person wrote, “Waise she looks much happier after Indian food.”

Referring to the previous AI image of Mona Lisa, the person added, “Ab bahut ho Gaya Mona Lisa.Bechari ko saans lene do.Khane se phursat https://do.Paris ke Louvre mein tourism Kum na hojaye!! Well done anyways!! ​​

Some gave a shout-out to Vikas Khanna for coming up with such a fine idea.

Before this, Vikas Khanna shared an AI picture of Mona Lisa relishing a range of Indian dishes. Sharing the pic, he wrote, “Ok I did this with AI. Mona Lisa enjoying Indian Food.”

