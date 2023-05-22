In the recent past, AI or artificial intelligence has become a buzzword of its own. We have seen multiple AI software coming out in the market that are being used to perform multiple tasks with effortless ease. Recently, a creator used AI to generate images of metro rail networks in major Indian cities with food featuring prominently in the pictures. And now, we spotted another AI-based robot technology that can cook food for you at the touch of a button! The video was shared on Instagram by actor-turned-influencer Shenaz Treasury and it went viral. Take a look:

"Robots / AI are now entering Indian Kitchens. Is this incredible or scary," wrote Shenaz Treasury in the caption. The clip has garnered over 2.7 million views and 76.8k likes since the time it was posted. In the video, we could see the interesting AI-based device and how it made the cooking process hassle-free. The recipe that Treasury chose was pesto paneer. There were separate compartments for each of the ingredients and a small frying pan inside the machine. The ingredients were added automatically and the food kept getting cooked without any supervision. In a matter of minutes, the food was cooked and ready to be eaten! The information would be passed on through a mobile app notification and the food could be savoured instantly.

As for the story behind the robot, Shenaz Treasury revealed, "The founder is guju and he had the idea when he missed his guju food in Bangalore and couldn't find anyone to cook his guju food as well as his mum. So, he invented this robot," she wrote in the caption. A number of people appreciated the robot in the comments section. "We have really stepped into the future! I bet it can make a wide range of recipes," wrote one user. "Nothing is better than mummy ka khana," said another one.

What did you think of the AI robot that cooks food? Tell us in the comments.